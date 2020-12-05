Ontario’s Four Largest Electricity Utilities Unite To Warn Of Scams This Holiday Season

The busy holiday season is primetime for scammers looking to take advantage of unsuspecting victims – especially leading into weekends. In response to increased fraudulent activity across Ontario, Alectra Utilities, Hydro One, Hydro Ottawa and Toronto Hydro are joining forces to increase awareness about ongoing sophisticated scams targeting utility customers. Residential customers are reminded that disconnection for non-payment has been suspended from November 15 to April 30 for all electricity and gas distributors in the province.

Some common tactics fraudsters use to target Ontarians include the impersonation of the local utility or its employees; sending threatening phone calls, texts, and emails; or showing up in-person at a customer’s home or business and requesting personal information. The requests can include pressure for immediate payment, threats to disconnect service the same day, and even demands to purchase prepaid debit cards, gift cards or bitcoin.