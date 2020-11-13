Ontario’s Doctors Urge Seniors To Get Flu Shots Even If High-Dose Out-Of-Stock

Seniors should still plan to get a flu shot, even if the high-dose vaccine is out of stock in their part of the province, Ontario’s doctors recommend.

Toronto Public Health says there has been record demand for flu shots in Ontario this year and it has temporarily run out of high-dose vaccines. The province is working with the federal government to obtain more.

“Seniors need to get a flu shot – any flu shot – because they are at high risk for complications from the flu,” said Dr. Samantha Hill, president of the Ontario Medical Association. “The good news is that the high-dose shots are in people, protecting them and those around them. More good news is that the regular dose will still help protect you. Call your doctor for advice on what’s best for you.”

Ontario’s doctors said the lack of high-dose flu shots, coupled with record numbers of confirmed COVID-19 cases starting last weekend, made it especially important that everyone follows rigorous hygiene practices.

“Now, more than ever before, it’s important for people to wash their hands regularly, wear a mask, practice physical distancing and avoid large crowds or crowded places,” said OMA CEO Allan O’Dette.

SOURCE Ontario Medical Association