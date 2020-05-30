Ontario Wants To Hear From Tourism Operators About Impacts Of COVID-19

Ontarios Standing Committee on Finance and Economic Affairs wants to hear from Ontario tourism operators about the impacts that COVID-19 has had and is expected to have on their businesses. The Committee will be holding hearings with and writing reports on a number of different sectors, starting with tourism.

Tourism is probably the part of our economy that has been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 pandemic, said Parry Sound-Muskoka MPP Norman Miller. Our government recognizes the extreme challenges this situation has created for our tourism businesses and communities like ours that rely upon tourism. That is why tourism is the first industry that is being invited to speak to the Finance Committee.

Tourism operators are invited to register to present to the committee or to make a written submission. Because the hearings will start next Thursday, June 4, the deadline to register to appear before the committee is Monday, June 1 at 12 noon.

The Committee hearing will be held virtually so tourism operators wont have to travel to participate and wont have to attend in person.

Given the importance of tourism to our local economy I encourage all local tourism operators to participate in this hearing, said Miller. I know I have spoken to many of you and I am sharing your concerns and challenges with my caucus colleagues, the Ministers and the Premier but I hope you will take this opportunity to share the challenges you are facing as well.

Interested business owners can register to present to the committee by visiting ola.org/en/apply-committees by Monday at noon or they can submit written comments through that website up until 5 pm on Monday, June 22.

The Committee will write a report based on what they hear from the industry shortly after the hearings. These hearings were created by a government motion outlining how the Legislature would operate during the COVID-19 pandemic

For more information about the hearings visit the Ontario Legislative Assembly website at https://www.ola.org/en/legislative-business/committees/finance-economic-affairs/parliament-42/notice-hearings/2020-may-27-notice-hearings-standing-committee-finance-economic-affairs.