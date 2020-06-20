Ontario Supports Local Beverage Alcohol Sector during COVID-19

Buy Local to Celebrate Ontario Craft Beer Week Norman Miller, MPP for Parry Sound – Muskoka, is encouraging consumers to mark Ontario Craft Beer Week by supporting local craft breweries as the province takes additional steps to help the beverage alcohol sector recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

The government is increasing choice and convenience for consumers by working to expand made-in-Ontario options at the LCBO. This includes increased marketing, converting available shelf space to profile Ontario products, and making more products available for sale. The supports are effective June 21 until October 2020.

Parry Sound – Muskoka is home to eight craft breweries that account for hundreds of local jobs. The craft breweries are an integral part of the economy and communities. The breweries also contribute to the arts scene by promoting local musicians and to the non-profit sector by hosting charitable events. And many breweries around Ontario, including Muskoka Brewery, helped to fight COVID-19 by producing hand sanitizer early in the pandemic.

Buying local not only supports Ontarios breweries and other producers, but it also means getting a quality product to enjoy responsibly, said Rod Phillips, Minister of Finance. Our alcohol sector told us they are being negatively impacted by the measures that have been necessary to contain COVID-19. Thats why our government is taking steps to help these local businesses continue providing good jobs for people in Ontario and producing the products consumers enjoy.

This initiative is part of a number of ways the government is supporting Ontarios beverage alcohol sector, including:

Pausing increases to beer and wine taxes, previously scheduled to take effect in spring 2020;

Temporarily allowing licensed restaurants and bars to sell alcohol with food takeout and delivery orders between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 11:00 p.m.;

Allowing restaurants and bars to temporarily create or extend outdoor patio spaces to safely accommodate patrons and staff once licensed establishments are permitted to reopen for business.

With most of the province, including Parry Sound-Muskoka, in stage two of Ontarios Framework to Reopen Our Province, many people can now enjoy Ontario-made beverage alcohol on patios of their local bars and restaurants.

Its so important that as consumers we make decisions to buy local, particularly right now as companies work to recover from the economic impacts of COVID-19, said Miller. So I encourage you to shop local this summer, including when you are choosing beer. Please shop local, drink local and enjoy responsibly.