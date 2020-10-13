Ontario SPCA And Humane Society Unveils New Commemorative Animals In War Pin

The Ontario SPCA and Humane Society has released a new commemorative Animals in War collectible pin featuring a pigeon as this year’s symbol to honour the wartime contributions of animals. The new pin goes on sale today leading up to Remembrance Day.

The Ontario SPCA releases a new commemorative Animals in War collectible pin each year leading up to Remembrance Day. The pin is intended to be worn as a complement to the poppy in remembrance of our veterans and the animals who bravely served by their side.

Funds from the sale of the pin help provide care for animals in need, as well as support our veterans. Due to the global pandemic, the Ontario SPCA has increased its commitment to veterans in 2020 by donating $2.50 from each pin sold to Royal Canadian Legion branches across Ontario.

“We must always remember the sacrifice of the people and animals who have served our country,” says Daryl Vaillancourt, Chief, Humane Programs & Community Outreach, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “We will proudly wear a poppy and Animals in War pin this Remembrance Day as a visible reminder of the courage shown by our veterans and the animals that have always been by their side in times of conflict and times of peace.”

The first Animals in War pin was launched in 2017 and the collection includes a horse, a dog, a limited-edition pin in honour of the women who have served in Canada’s military, and now a pigeon. The animal on the pin symbolizes the wartime contributions of all animals. Mules carried artillery, horses transported troops and hauled field guns, pigeons delivered crucial messages, cats served as companions and kept ships free of vermin, and dogs have served as messengers, medical assistants, bomb detectors and search and rescue workers.

To order your pin, visit ontariospca.ca/remember or call the Ontario SPCA at 1-888-668-7722 ext. 360 to place your order by phone.