Ontario SPCA And Humane Society Rolls Out New Limited Contact Adoptions

After careful consideration and research to determine the safest way to resume adoptions during COVID-19, the Ontario SPCA and Humane Society is introducing limited contact adoptions today at its animal centres across the province.

“Our goal is to operate safely while also adhering to our adoption principles to help ensure the matches we make are for life,” says Daryl Vaillancourt, Chief, Humane Programs and Community Outreach, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “Potential adopters can expect the same thorough, thoughtful and compassionate adoption experience that the Ontario SPCA has always delivered.”

Potential adopters will be able to view adoptable animals on the Ontario SPCA’s website ontariospca.ca/adopt. After filling out our Meet Your Match ®survey online to help match them with compatible animals, potential adopters can make an appointment with their local Ontario SPCA animal centre to learn more about the animal they are interested in adopting, arrange an e-meet and greet online and complete adoption paperwork digitally.

Ontario SPCA team members will then set an appointment for the adopter to pick up their new friend. New protocols will ensure that physical distancing is maintained to limit contact, while ensuring team members are present to help see that animal off with their new family and answer any questions.

Following the advice of the Government of Ontario and health professionals, the Ontario SPCA made the decision to close its doors to the public to minimize the movement of people to help slow and stop the spread of COVID-19. Frontline animal care team members with the Society have been providing animals awaiting adoption with extra one-on-one enrichment time to keep them happy and healthy while preparing them to meet their new families.

“The health and safety of our team members, communities and animals is our top priority,” says Vaillancourt. “We are now ready to safely see the animals in our care off to loving homes. We appreciate the public’s patience as we navigate these unprecedented times.”

To view animals available for adoption, visit ontariospca.ca/adopt