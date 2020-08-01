Ontario Safely And Gradually Reopens DriveTest Centres

People will be able to access more drive testing services as the Ontario government moves DriveTest centres into the second phase of its reopening plan. Beginning on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 road testing for class G2 and all motorcycle licences will resume and the number of locations offering commercial driver road tests will expand.

“As we continue to reopen our economy, resuming driver testing is another way our government is helping people get back to work,” said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. “We are phasing-in these services to ensure important health and safety measures are in place at all DriveTest centres and our staff and customers are fully protected.”

Starting on Tuesday, August 4, 2020, the following services will be available at DriveTest centres:

Class G2 road tests

Class M2 and class M motorcycle road tests

Commercial driver road tests availability will expand to 42 DriveTest locations across Ontario

Part-time Travel Point locations will resume driver examination services as the shared facilities they are located in become available for the public’s use.

All driver licensing services offered as part of phase 1 of DriveTest’s reopening, including knowledge tests and driver’s licence exchanges and upgrades, will continue to be available on a first-come, first served basis. To reduce crowding and support physical distancing, most DriveTest centres will continue to serve these customers based on the date of the customer’s birth. Customers who need road tests should visit DriveTest.ca to schedule a test.

People with birthdays between January to June will be allowed to visit a centre one week, and people with birthdays between July to December will have access to DriveTest services the following week.For information on which customers are being served this week, please visit DriveTest.ca.

“We have temporarily extended the expiration date of all driver’s licences, so we would ask that everyone hold off on visiting a DriveTest centre unless absolutely necessary,” said Minister Mulroney. “For those going to a centre please exercise caution and follow all of the public health guidelines.”