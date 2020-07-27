Ontario Invests $1.5 Million Into Supportive Housing For Muskoka

Through the Ontario government’s Home for Good Program, the province has invested $1.5 million in Muskoka to provide people who are homeless, or at risk of homelessness, the housing and support services they need.

The District Municipality of Muskoka (the District) is in receipt of the funding and is working with community organizations on a supportive housing project that will feature both affordable housing units and space for support service agencies offering programs for homeless, disadvantaged youth and youth at risk of homelessness.

“Housing and services to support the most vulnerable members in our communities is a top priority for Council,” said John Klinck, District Chair. “We are so appreciative of this funding from the province. These new units and supports will have a tremendous impact on the lives of youth experiencing or facing potential homelessness in Muskoka.”

The District has secured a location for the supportive housing project at 49 Pine Street in Bracebridge, currently occupied by Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions (SMFC). This location has long been recognized as a destination for youth who are in need of assistance, and is a place where many of Muskoka’s youth currently seek supports on a regular basis. The project is aimed for completion in early 2022.

“We are thrilled to see the development of this critical program for youth who are at risk of homelessness. We value our partnership with the District and are delighted to have 49 Pine St. as the future location to serve and support the vulnerable youth in our community.” said Geraldine Dooley-Phillips, Executive Director of SMFC. “We are in the process of securing a new location for our agency within the town of Bracebridge where we will continue to deliver child welfare, child and youth mental health services and youth justice services.”

The provincial Home for Good Program is designed to support Ontario’s goal of ending chronic homelessness by 2025 and aligns with the objectives in Muskoka’s 10 Year Housing and Homelessness Plan.