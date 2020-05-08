Ontario Helps Municipalities Build, Repair or Replace Bridges

The Ontario government is investing $30 million to build a safer and more reliable transportation system that will help keep goods moving and better connect municipalities throughout the province.

As part of the Connecting Links program, Norman Miller, MPP for Parry Sound-Muskoka announced that the province is providing Burk’s Falls with $851,731 to support the Rehabilitation of the Armstrong Bridge

The Armstrong bridge is a key component of the Burk’s Falls community, said Miller. The provinces investment will allow the town to make this essential revitalization, ensuring that residents and visitors are safe.

The Village of Burk’s Falls was very pleased with the announcement of funds for our Armstrong Bridge from Ministry of Transportation. It is a vital piece of infrastructure in our Village which will be kept in great condition for years to come thanks to the Province of Ontario, said Mayor Cathy Still.

The 2020-21 Connecting Links program will support 24 municipalities across the province to help them build, repair or replace municipal roads and bridges that connect two ends of a provincial highway through a community or to a border crossing.

We understand that the maintenance and repair costs of roads and bridges places a heavy burden on our municipal partners, said Caroline Mulroney, Minister of Transportation. That is why we continue to support our local communities with investments that will keep families safe, goods moving, and drive economic growth and job creation.

Eligible municipalities are also encouraged to apply for funding for the 2021-22 Connecting Links Program, which will be open to applications later this year.