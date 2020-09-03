Ontario Company Manufactures Real-Time Thermal Solution To Detect Elevated Body Temperatures

Therma Scans , is an Ontario based company that manufactures thermal image screening technology to measure core body temperatures. Therma Scans provides real-time, accurate, non-contact skin temperature measurement; scanning for anomalies that may indicate a fever (a key indicator of COVID-19 affliction).

“With stage three comes easing off a number of restrictions as it relates to public gatherings and operating conditions for a variety of businesses,” say’s Alex Papanicolaou, Founder, Therma Scans. “With this easy-to-install non-invasive technology, not only are business protecting their customers, but they are also increasing the safety for the business workers as well.”

How Therma Scans works: The technology uses thermal imaging, non-contact cameras to detect heat emitted from individual(s). This energy is then converted into an electronic signal, which is then converted into visible thermal images made from heat – which is then transmitted in real-time to a monitoring dashboard. Users can set the triggering temperature threshold (i.e. setting to 37.5C or 38.5C etc.), and can monitor and control these settings for multiple cameras under the same account via the app and/or the online dashboard. The technology immediately notifies users when a certain temperature – deemed to be dangerous – is reached.

Therma Scans is priced favourably at $1,299, with a year subscription fees of $200.

The business also explains, that, while Therma Scans is useful in detecting elevated body temperatures, it wouldn’t specifically detect coronavirus – just symptoms.

Therma Scans is currently being used by the frontline essential workers of the municipality of Cobourg, Ecoli Sense, among others.

“Now, more than ever, businesses – small, medium, to large – need an effective and affordable solution that creates a first line of defense for employees and the public,” said Shaji Nada, CEO of Ideal Ventures. “The investment behind Therma Scans aligns with our mission on the recovery of the B2B industry, while also supporting Government efforts in combating the spread of COVID-19.”

This is a sponsored post submitted by Therma Scans