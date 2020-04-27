Ontarians Asked To “Shine A Light For All They Do” May 1 On Doctors’ Day

Ontarians can show their appreciation for doctors on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and all doctors who work to keep their patients healthy, by simply turning on their phone flashlights and holding them high on May 1 at 9:00 p.m.

The province-wide show of appreciation is being organized by the Ontario Medical Association (OMA) as a way for all Ontarians to recognize doctors for their bravery and dedication.

“Ontario has been celebrating Doctors’ Day for many years to recognize the many ways doctors lead us to better health. This year on Doctors’ Day, we wanted to do something special to recognize how doctors prepared for COVID, manage through COVID, and getting ready for the next waves of COVID, all while taking care of their patients,” said Dr. Sohail Gandhi, OMA President. “Shining a light has become a universal way of expressing gratitude for those leading the way out of crises.”

Doctors’ Day occurs every year in Canada on May 1 and is a time to highlight and celebrate doctors’ expertise and dedication to patient care. With this year’s Doctors’ Day falling in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, the OMA is initiating the special light shining moment called ‘Shine A Light For All They Do’ so Ontarians can come together, from a distance, and participate in celebrating doctors.

At 9:00 p.m. Ontarians are asked to turn on the flashlight on their phones and hold it high, through their window, from their balcony, front porch or driveway, for about five minutes.

“We’re hoping everyone across the province can take a moment to join us on Doctors’ Day and shine a light for all they do,” said Dr. Gandhi.

Ontarians can also participate by posting their appreciation to social media using the hashtags #DoctorsDay and #ShineALightForThem. There’s also a website, www.doctorsday.ca , where people can access shareable social media content and pledge their participation in the light shining event on May 1.

“Ontario’s doctors are with us through some of the most important times of our lives. Right now, they are selflessly serving our family, friends and neighbours on the frontlines of COVID-19,” said OMA CEO Allan O’Dette. “The OMA is proud to serve the men and women of the medical profession, and I encourage all Ontarians to show their appreciation by shining a light for them on May 1.”

Every day, more than 340,000 patients across Ontario are treated and cared for by a doctor in Ontario. Ontario’s doctors work hard to ensure that patients are getting the care they need, whether it’s in a hospital, long-term care home, clinic, research lab or directly in a patient’s home.