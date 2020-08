On Friday August 7, 2020 at 11:40 a.m. Almaguin Highlands OPP, the South River/Machar Fire Department and Parry Sound EMS investigated a single vehicle collision on Highway 11 just North of South River.

OPP say a motorcycle was going northbound when the driver lost control and went in to the centre median suffering serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The driver was taken to hospital by Paramedics and police are continuing to investigate.