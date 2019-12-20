Olivia And Liam Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Ontario

WithÂ nineÂ yearsÂ at the top of Ontario’s baby names list, Olivia couldÂ beÂ the baby name of the decade. From January, 2010 to December, 2018, Ontario has registered more than 8,300 baby girls named Olivia.

Here are Ontario’s top baby names for 2018:

Boys Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Girls

LiamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Olivia

NoahÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Emma

LucasÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Charlotte

WilliamÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Amelia

BenjaminÂ Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Â Ava