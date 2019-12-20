Olivia And Liam Are The Most Popular Baby Names In Ontario

WithÂ nineÂ yearsÂ at the top of Ontario’s baby names list, Olivia couldÂ beÂ the baby name of the decade. From January, 2010 to December, 2018, Ontario has registered more than 8,300 baby girls named Olivia.

Here are Ontario’s top baby names for 2018:

BoysÂ  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â Girls
LiamÂ  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â Olivia
NoahÂ  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Emma
LucasÂ  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â Charlotte
WilliamÂ  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â Amelia
BenjaminÂ  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Â  Ava

ServiceOntario makes it easy for parents to register their newborn’s birth and name online from the comfort of home. With the 5-in-1 online newborn bundle parents can apply for a birth certificate, a Social Insurance Number and Canada Child Benefits, including the Ontario Child Benefit and Education Savings Referral service. That’s five separate applications that are now combined into one easy-to-use online process.

  • Ontarioâ€™s Office of the Registrar General compiles the annual lists of baby names from registered births in the province. Ontario keeps all baby name lists online.
  • ServiceOntarioâ€™s Newborn Bundle was launched in 2007. Since then, more than 1.5 million births of newborns have been registered using this service.

