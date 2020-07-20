Officers Arrest Driver For Drug Charges

By
Kelly Hart
-
0

On Monday July 13, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP were patrolling Machar Township when they noticed a vehicle missing licence plates. The officer conducted a traffic stop on Park Road South and spoke to the driver, which led to the arrest of Devon Barclay, 31 of Strong Township.

A police investigation led to the accused being charged with the following offences:

  • Fail to comply with probation order
  • Possession of schedule I substance – Methamphetamine
  • Fail to notify change of nam
  • Drive motor vehicle no plates
  • Drive motor vehicle no currently validated permit
  • Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available
  • Owner operate motor vehicle on highway – no insurance

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Sundridge Court on Thursday September 24, 2020.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here