Officers Arrest Driver For Drug Charges

On Monday July 13, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. members of the Almaguin Highlands OPP were patrolling Machar Township when they noticed a vehicle missing licence plates. The officer conducted a traffic stop on Park Road South and spoke to the driver, which led to the arrest of Devon Barclay, 31 of Strong Township.

A police investigation led to the accused being charged with the following offences:

Fail to comply with probation order

Possession of schedule I substance – Methamphetamine

Fail to notify change of nam

Drive motor vehicle no plates

Drive motor vehicle no currently validated permit

Drive vehicle with cannabis readily available

Owner operate motor vehicle on highway – no insurance

The accused was released from police custody and is scheduled to appear in Sundridge Court on Thursday September 24, 2020.