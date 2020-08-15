Officer Dragged At RIDE Spot Check Has Huntsville OPP Looking For The Driver

On Saturday August 15, 2020 just before 1:00 a.m. Huntsville OPP were conducting R.I.D.E. on Highway 11 on the off ramp to Highway 592 near Novar. At around 1:10 a.m. an officer observed a white Toyota Corolla approaching at slow speeds. During the initial contact the male failed to produce identification and officers suspected the driver to be under the influence of alcohol and drugs.

The other officer on the passenger side witnessed the driver reach under the seat, and the officer demanded the driver turn off the vehicle. After the officer opened the passenger door, the driver then puts the vehicle into drive, fleeing from R.I.D.E. forcing the officer to fall into the car. The drivers’s behaviour caused a collision into the centre barrier. The driver gets out of the vehicle, running over the bridge and onto southbound lanes of Highway 11 and leaving the officer still partially inside the vehicle, injured.

The officer received minor injuries, was treated and released.

The Emergency Response Team along with Central Region and later North East Region Canine attended assisted in searching for the driver, with negative results.

Huntsville OPP is looking for assistance in locating this male. The accused is described as male, black with dark cornrow style shorter hair, about 5’10” to 6′ tall, thin build. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and jeans.