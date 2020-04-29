Officer Did Not Cause or Contribute to Huntsville Collision; SIU Closes File

On August 23, 2019, an OPP officer was manning a simulated RIDE checkpoint in Huntsville when he signaled the driver of an Audi to stop. Instead, the driver sped off, almost striking the officer.

The officer entered his police vehicle and pursued the Audi for a brief time before terminating the pursuit. Shortly thereafter, the Audi crashed into a parked car resulting in injuries to the 32-year-old male driver of the Audi and his 24-year-old female passenger. The Director of the Special Investigations Unit, Joseph Martino, has determined that there are no reasonable grounds to believe that the officer either caused or contributed to the collision in question, or otherwise drove dangerously in violation of the Criminal Code.