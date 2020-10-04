October is Sustainable Orillia Month

Mayor Steve Clarke has proclaimed October as Sustainable Orillia Month in the City of Orillia. The goal of the month is to engage the community so that individuals, businesses and organizations can make both short- and long-term decisions that move Orillia towards a more sustainable future.

As a Council committed to a progressive and sustainable future, I am proud to proclaim October as Sustainable Orillia Month, said Mayor Steve Clarke. Sustainability is a focus of mine year-round and in my everyday life, as it is with many Orillia residents, and I am excited to see the community come together in a virtual format this year.

Empowering the community with the intended sustainability messaging and information during these challenging times has been a struggle, but one that Sustainable Orillia, a community-led organization, quickly embraced to continue their service to the community. Sustainable Orillia is inviting the community to join them to learn how to reduce the risk to human health and the health of the planet by:

Advocating for reduction of human encroachment on natural spaces.

Reducing our carbon footprint to combat climate change.

Buying locally and/or organically produced food wherever possible and avoiding purchasing products from factory farms.

Buying sustainable goods and services to reduce our overall impact on our planets resources – embrace the 4Rs – Reduce, Reuse, Recycle and Rethink.

A number of virtual webinars surrounding these topics are planned throughout the month of October. For more information and to register for one of these free events, please visit https://sustainableorillia.ca starting next week.

In honour of Sustainable Orillia Month, the City is pleased to share that both the LED Streetlight Upgrade and Facilities LED Upgrade capital projects are in full-swing and nearing completion before the end of the year. After the completion of both LED upgrade projects, the City will have reduced greenhouse gas emissions by almost 85 metric tonnes.