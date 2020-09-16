Nursing Home Employee Charged For Stealing COVID-19 Supplies

On Thursday, September 10, 2020, Caledon OPP responded to a theft call for service at a nursing home located in Bolton.
OPP say a nursing home employee was stealing COVID supplies from the facility, and then reselling them.
A search warrant was executed at a Brampton home, where the following items were located and seized:
- Two boxes of towels belonging to the nursing home;
- Barrier masks;
- 30 bottles of mouthwash;
- 10 bottles of hand soap;
- Shipping invoices; and
- Multiple empty boxes from the nursing home.
52-year-old Mary Faith Lusaya-Spina of Brampton, has been charged with Theft under $5000, and Trafficking in property obtained by crime.
The suspect has a court date at the end of November.
If you have information that can help police, you are asked to reach out to Caledon OPP.