North York Resident Charged With Shoplifting In Muskoka

On Thursday April 23, 2020 at 1:35 p.m. Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to a complaint of shoplifting at a pharmacy in Gravenhurst. The suspect is believed to be responsible for several thefts totalling hundreds of dollars at the same store and the quick actions of staff members on this date resulted in his arrest.

Police have arrested and charged 41 year-old Luka Demetrashvili of North York, ON with Theft Under $5000 and he will appear in Bracebridge Court on July 7, 2020 to answer to his charge.