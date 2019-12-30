North Bay OPP Charge Huntsville Man With Impaired Driving

On December 28, 2019, at 11:30 p.m., North Bay OPP responded to a call in East Mills Township. Police attended the scene and commenced an investigation. Officers located the complainant driving and subsequently arrested the complainant for impaired driving.

As a result of the investigation, Michael Stewart, age 57, from Huntsville, Ontario, was charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol and Drugs

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

The accused was released and is scheduled to attend Court on January 21, 2020, in North Bay.

This totals 70 drivers charged under the criminal impaired driving laws in the North Bay Detachment area in 2019.