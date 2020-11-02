NHL Stanley Cup Champion Theo Fleury Headlines Waypoint Gala In Support Of COVID-19 Mental Health Relief Fund

Before the pandemic hit, the world was struggling with a global mental health and addictions crisis. COVID-19 has introduced new hardships and is further deteriorating mental wellbeing; with youth experiencing the greatest decline since the pandemic began. It is now more important than ever to support these emerging needs and find new ways to provide mental health and addictions care.

On November 6, Waypoint welcomes NHL Stanley Cup Champion and best-selling author Theo Fleury to headline A Night to Shine the Light Gala at Home. All proceeds will benefit the newly launched COVID-19 Mental Health Relief Fund.

COVID-19 has altered our world markedly. The mental health burden of the pandemic spans all ages, communities and demographics, says Dr. Nadiya Sunderji, Waypoint Psychiatrist-in-Chief. As we adapt to this new reality, providing rigorous mental health support is paramount. Multi-disciplinary teams from Waypoint are working tirelessly to find innovative solutions to address this growing demand and respond to these evolving needs.

While originally a sold-out affair, with the shift to a gala at home anyone can attend for FREE! There are two ways to enjoy the evening, as a premium ticket holder, or with a free Shine the Light guest pass. Shine the Light guest passes are completely free and include the online auction featuring world-renown auctioneer and host Harry Santa, and hockey legend and mental health advocate Theo Fleury sharing his story.

Register for free at https://givergy.ca/waypoint.

A limited amount of premium tickets are available. Please contact Shelly Price at sprice@waypointcentre.ca for more information.

“TD is proud to partner with Waypoint Centre for Mental Health Care for A Night to Shine the Light Gala at Home, says Nathan Kent, Manager, Community Banking and External Events. We look forward to this annual event that supports the hospitals impactful work in advancing the understanding and treatment of individuals struggling with mental health issues and addiction. It is one way that TD is helping to open doors to an inclusive future.”

The long-term implications for the pandemic are not yet known. Please, Give, So no one gives up. Funds raised at the event will be used to replace the ventilation system in patient areas in response to COVID-19, create new patient rooms to increase physical spacing, install circadian lighting systems to improve sleep, and purchase additional medication carts to enhance patient safety and care throughout the pandemic and into the future.