New Parking Initiative Supports Curbside Pick-up During COVID-19

The City of Orillia has launched a new Shop Local parking initiative to assist both businesses and customers carry out curbside pick-up starting today.

We recognize that the community is very excited to get out and support the Orillia economy, said Mayor Steve Clarke. This parking initiative will make it quick and easy for customers to support our small and independent businesses when they begin to ramp-up curbside pick-up today. It is absolutely essential that everyone continue to follow the COVID-19 health and safety precautions that are still very much in place.

The Province of Ontario announced that non-essential retail operations with entrances that face the street can begin offering curbside pick-up starting Monday, May 11. The Economic Recovery Task Force (ERTF) identified the need to adapt on-street parking to make it easy for the community to shop local and pick-up orders at local stores and restaurants. Starting today all on-street parking spaces in Downtown Orillia are adapted to allow free parking for a maximum of 30 minutes each. The City has also created Curbside Pick-up signs, which are available for download, for all businesses throughout Orillia.

Orillia businesses are the lifeblood of our community, said Coun. Ted Emond, Chair of the ERTF. Now more than ever, its important to support the small and independent businesses who have been there to support our sports teams, charities and events over the years.

“The vast majority of downtown businesses are independent owners who play an integral role in the fabric of our vibrant community,” said Michael Knight, Downtown Orillia Management Board Chair. “The reality is that most businesses have seen their income drop to a fraction of what it was before the pandemic and need to get back to business as soon as possible. Downtown Orillia is pleased to partner with the City of Orillia in promoting curbside pickup and thanks to the City for quickly adapting the parking measures to support our retailers as they begin the process of opening up and start on the road to recovery.”

The ERTF in cooperation with the Emergency Management Committee will continue to monitor updates from the Province and consider the feedback and insight of local business leaders and community members to continue responding and adapt to COVID-19.

For businesses who have been closed for some time and are in the process of re-opening, please remember to run the taps of your establishment for at least 15 minutes in order to flush out any potential stagnant water in the pipes. For a step-by-step process on this, please visit orillia.ca/news.

For more information, and to download a Curbside Pick-up sign, visit the ERTF webpage at orillia.ca/businesssupport.