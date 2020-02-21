New EarlyON Centre Opens at St. Bernard’s in Orillia

Orillia has a new child and family centre! St. Bernard’s Catholic School in Orillia will serve as a new location for the EarlyON Child and Family Satellite Site beginning Monday, March 2, 2020.

Parents and caregivers of children prenatal to six years old are invited to drop in on Mondays and Tuesdays from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. and 1 – 4 p.m for free programs and resources. Nutritional information, early learning activities, pre-and-post natal resource, access to play and inquiry-based learning and much more is available.

Drop by St. Bernard’s Catholic School at 255 Oxford Street in Orillia beginning March 2, 2020 and visit earlyonsimcoenorth.ca for more information.