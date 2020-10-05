Nestlé Canada Launches The Red Pumpkin Project Encouraging Canadians To Be Safe And Creative This Halloween Season

In preparation for the Halloween season, today, Nestlé Canada launched the Red Pumpkin Project, a Canada-wide initiative to encourage families to stay safe and have fun during Halloween.

“We know that this Halloween will be different from other years and our number one priority is safety,” said Chandra Kumar, Business Executive Officer, Confectionery, Nestlé Canada. “Halloween is an important tradition for kids and families and new research from Abacus Data indicates that eight in ten Canadian parents plan to celebrate Halloween this season with their family in some way. Nestlé Canada is proud to be part of the Halloween tradition, which is why we launched the Red Pumpkin Project, an initiative to keep the spirit alive while helping families be safe and creative, however they choose to celebrate.”

Nestlé Canada has collaborated with industry partners including Food, Health & Consumer Products of Canada, the Retail Council of Canada and Today’s Parent, to create safety guidelines and recommendations to help families celebrate safely this year. Families can visit www.redpumpkinproject.ca for safety tips, imaginative family activities and DIY projects. Nestlé invites families to create and display a red pumpkin at their homes to encourage their neighbours to stay safe. Decals, stencils and stickers are available at www.redpumpkinproject.ca and major retailers across Canada, while supplies last.

As the market leader in Halloween confectionery, Nestlé Canada has always championed a safe season assuring that Nestlé minis, KIT KAT, COFFEE CRISP, AERO and SMARTIES are locally manufactured in a Toronto-based peanut-free facility.

SOURCE Nestle Canada Inc.