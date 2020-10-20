National Teen Driver Safety Week Focuses On Risks Of Speeding

National Teen Driver Safety Week (NTDSW), an annual public awareness campaign aimed at educating young drivers about road safety, is taking place October 18 to 24. This year, Parachute, Desjardins and CN are calling on teens to recognize that #SpeedIsNoGame to help reduce speeding on roadways.

Young people are killed in crashes at a higher rate than any other age group under 80 years old. Young drivers killed in a collision are more likely to be speeding at the time of the crash than other age groups.

“Teens need to know that #SpeedIsNoGame,” says Pamela Fuselli, President and CEO of Parachute. “Drivers who speed are at higher risk for crashes and more severe injuries, and pedestrians struck by a driver at higher speeds are less likely to survive.”

Educating teens about drunk, drug impaired, distracted, aggressive driving and rail safety is also part of this year’s NTDSW campaign.

During the week of October 18 to 24, 2020, teens, parents and influencers will be participating in virtual NTDSW promotions and activities across Canadian communities.

“Unfortunately, we see the impact speeding and other dangerous driving behaviours have on people and their loved ones,” says Valerie Lavoie, CEO of Desjardins General Insurance Group. “It’s just one of the reasons why we’re proud to support the virtual events taking place during National Teen Driver Safety Week and Vision Zero’s mandate of eliminating all injuries and fatalities on our roads.”

This year, Canadian Nicholas Latifi, a driver with the the 2020 Williams F1 team, will be promoting the #SpeedIsNoGame messaging to his fans who follow him on Instagram, Twitter and Twitch @nicholaslatifi. In addition, Latifi will be featured in a national billboard and digital board campaign throughout NTDSW, thanks to donations of billboard and digital board space from Media City, Bell Media and Outfront Media.

“Whenever I climb into a Formula One car, safety is the number one priority. A race track can be a very dangerous place – and it’s the same on the public roads,” says Latifi. “Excessive speeds away from the race track are not just risky, they’re against the law. I’m right behind any initiative that makes our roads safer so I’m happy to support Parachute’s National Teen Driver Safety Week and its important message in 2020 that speed is no game.”

Youtubers Andrew Gunadie, known as Gunnarolla, and Élie Pilon are also creating videos and social media promotions for National Teen Driver Safety Week, thanks to support from CN.

“CN is pleased to sponsor the 2020 National Teen Driver Safety Week, with its important messaging that #SpeedIsNoGame. Drivers and other road users think they can outrun a train at a crossing or hear a train in time to get off the track, but tragically that’s not the case,” said Stephen Covey, Chief of Police and Chief Security Officer at CN. “Our support will amplify these important driver safety messages to a younger audience through two well-known YouTubers, Gunnarolla and Élie Pilon.”

Visit www.parachute.ca/ntdsw to learn more about National Teen Driver Safety Week and download our free resources for education and social media sharing.

