National Survey Shows How Canadians Will be Prepping Kids For Returning To School

Dial® Canada — a trusted leader in hand soap and other personal-care products — is releasing the second in a series of results of its national survey that asked Canadians to weigh in on how COVID-19 has impacted their hand-washing practices.

The results of the recent survey*, conducted in English and French by bms – marketing research + strategy, include:

Prioritizing instructions for kids’ return to school :

Washing hands more frequently and thoroughly was the overwhelming leader with 42% of the respondents identifying hand-washing as the number 1 priority instruction for children

Participants in the survey identified instructing children to practice social distancing as the second-highest priority, according to 25% of the respondents who said distance was key

Some 12% suggested instructing children not to share personal items, including food and snacks – giving it third-place priority ranking

Wearing a mask was the fourth-highest ranking priority according to only 11% of the respondents who identified masks as a priority item for children upon their return to school

Cleaning and sanitizing backpacks and contents when arriving home from school ranked fifth with 7% of the survey participants seeing this as a priority instruction

Rounding out the list of priority instructions for children, limiting afterschool activities, was low on the priority instruction list with only 3% identifying afterschool activities as the most important instruction for children when returning to school

Parents’ concerns that children’s hand-washing practices may lapse when they go back to school :

Half of respondents (49.7%) said they’re “somewhat concerned” and another 38.1% admitted they’re “very concerned” about their kids’ lapsed hand-washing habits when they return to school (a combined 88% of respondents said they are either “very concerned” or “somewhat concerned” about their kids’ hand-washing practices lapsing when they return to school)

12.2% said they’re either “not very concerned” or “not concerned at all” about their kids’ hand-washing practices when they return to class

Meanwhile, 9.1% claimed they’re “not very concerned” and only 3.1% said they’re “not at all concerned” about their kids’ hand-washing practices as they return to class

“Our survey clearly indicates that Canadian parents believe that frequent and thorough hand-washing should be a key priority for Canadian children returning to school,” says Maya Atallah, Senior Brand Manager, Dial, Henkel Canada Corporation.

*Conducted in late May 2020, the survey with a sample of 1,000 respondents is representative of the Canadian population and has no limitations concerning gender, nationality and living in designated provinces. The sample size allows valid conclusions on a 99% significance-level within a deviation of 3.89%. The reported results are all far above these criteria and therefore highly significant.