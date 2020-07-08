Muskoka’s Waste Collection Crews Battle the Heatwave

Waste collection crews are doing their best in temperatures exceeding 30 degrees. If you think they missed you – please set it back out before 8 a.m. the next morning.

The District of Muskoka’s waste management team, in partnership with Waste Connections of Canada, continue to work under severe weather conditions. The District is asking for the community’s patience as we ensure the health and well-being of waste collection staff while maintaining service. Due to extreme heat and increased volumes, collection delays may occur and residents are asked to keep materials at the curb until 7 p.m.

Curbside collection schedules remain the same this summer. During heatwaves and other extreme weather events, every effort is made to collect materials as normal.

Think We Missed You?

leave your material out until 7 pm as routes may be delayed

if still at the curb past 7 pm, bring in/secure for the night to avoid animal encounters

visit our website at muskokarecycles.ca for updates

set out material before 8 am on the next weekday, crews will return

submit a service request via the District’s “Muskoka Recycles” mobile app

Residents are strongly encouraged to use the District of Muskoka’s “Muskoka Recycles” Mobile App to keep updated. The app sends up-to-date information on waste collection tailored to specific addresses and service requests can be submitted to our waste management team. Search for “Muskoka Recycles” in the App Store or Google Play and enable notifications to receive updates.

For more information on waste management in Muskoka, please visit www.muskokarecycles.ca