Muskoka Secondary Students Travel To Georgian College To Learn About Skilled Trades

On December 17, about 50 Trillium Lakelands District School Board (TLDSB) secondary students took part in Georgian College’s Muskoka Skilled Trades Day.

Students from Huntsville High School, Bracebridge and Muskoka Lakes Secondary School, and Gravenhurst High School participated in four, 45 minute hands-on sessions in carpentry, plumbing, electrical, and system automation.

Georgian College staff and local business owners spoke passionately about careers in the skilled trades, and the increasing need for employees in all of the trades. Students heard about local post-secondary job opportunities, summer employment opportunities, and workforce shortages. Staff also referenced the growing number of females entering the skilled trades programs at Georgian College.

Feedback from both staff and students about the day was very positive.