Muskoka Music Festival Takes A Pause For 2020

Muskoka Music Festival is taking a pause for 2020, and will return for the August Long Weekend in 2021! “While we can’t be with you as we’d planned this year in all our wonderful venues in downtown Gravenhurst we came up with something fun;” shares Miranda Mulholland (Founder & Artistic Director). “We commissioned songs from some amazing Canadian artists just for you. These videos will be shown before the movies at the Muskoka Drive-In all summer long! Sign up for our newsletter to be the first to find out who we’ll be bringing to the Muskoka Music Festival over the August long weekend in 2021.”

The commissioned performances will air as pre-show entertainment at the Muskoka Drive-In from Friday – Monday throughout the summer. Each week a new performance will be featured from incredible musicians such as Digging Roots, Kadeema, Terra Lightfoot, and festival alumni Jim Cuddy, Julian Taylor, and Shakura S’Aida. Over the August long weekend, there will be a special big-screen airing of Harrow Fair‘s video for “Seat At The Table“, filmed at the Gravenhurst Opera House, starring local people from the community. Be sure to follow the Muskoka Music Festival socials throughout the summer for new contest opportunities, and if you aren’t in the Muskoka area you can check out the new videos each week at www.muskokamusicfestival.com.

In other great news, the inaugural Muskoka Music Festival Songwriting Competition crowned Noelle Coughlin as the winner for her catchy song “Oh My My”. The song entries were judged by acclaimed songwriters (and past MMF performers) Emm Gryner, James Gordon, and Julian Taylor. Emm described Noelle’s song as “so pure and good’. Sneak peek a little taste here. Noelle’s prize includes a recording session for the song at Currie’s Music with Rob Currie engineering/producing (when safe to do so), distribution on all streaming platforms via Roaring Girl Records/Fontana North with the revenue to the artist, feature of the single in the 2021 festival video campaign, and dinner for 4 at Gravenhurst’s The Oar (when safe to do so).

Muskoka Music Festival would like to graciously thank their 2020 sponsors Government of Ontario, Ontario Creates, TD, Slaight Music, Dept. 9 Music, Georgian Bay Spirit Co., Muskoka Drive-In, Sawdust City Brewing Company, SOCAN Foundation, and Stockwoods LLP. If you’d like to be a sponsor for 2021 please email miranda@roaringgirlrecords.com.