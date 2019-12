Monday, December 16, 2019

In Muskoka Men’s Basketball League action Clear Lake Brewing lost to Boone Plumbing Ballers 85 to 98. Raptors 705 defeated Family Place Restaurant 59 to 50. And Fike Masonry outpaced BMC Thunder 68 to 54.

For league standings visit: https://bit.ly/2eFQM9y