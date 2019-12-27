Muskoka Makes The List: 2019 Regional Weather Highlights For Ontario

By
Muskoka411 Staff
-
0
2019 Regional weather highlights for Ontario
Never too cold to snow
February cold-melt-flash freeze in southwestern Ontario
Toronto’s rare “snow day”
Nasty winter storm closes Hwy 400
Two rainstorms lead to major spring flooding along the Grand River Basin
Record snows in Sudbury
Great Lakes record high water flooding
Ottawa’s second tornado in nine months
Ontario’s hot and humid summer day
Lake Erie inland flooding caused by swollen Great Lakes
Remembrance Day pre-winter storm
Click Here for the full story

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!

Please enter your name here