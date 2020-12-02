Muskoka Lakes Flu Shot Clinics

The Township of Muskoka Lakes, in collaboration with Muskoka Paramedic Services, will be offering free community walk-in influenza vaccination clinics on Friday, December 11th at the Bala Community Centre from 8:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. and the Port Carling Memorial Community Centre from 12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Any community resident may attend the clinic.

Reducing the spread of the flu is more important than ever. The flu shot has been shown to reduce the number of doctor visits, hospitalizations and deaths related to influenza, and can help reduce the strain on health care systems currently responding to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are pleased to partner with Muskoka Paramedic Services to be able to offer walk-in flu vaccination clinics in Muskoka Lakes,” says Ryan Murrell, Fire Chief. “Flu shots are the best defense for you to protect yourself, your family and others in your care.”

All flu clinic attendees will be screened for Covid-19 symptoms prior to entering the main entrance of the Community Centres. Face coverings will be mandatory, and hand hygiene stations will be available and clearly marked. In order to control the flow of people, and limit the number of individuals in the buildings, no more than 6 people will be provided access at one time. Signage and volunteers to assist will be present.

In addition to recommending receiving a flu shot this year, the Province has identified other health protection measures to ensure a safe holiday season. They are available at https://news.ontario.ca/en/release/59338/celebrate-the-holiday-season-safely.