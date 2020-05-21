Muskoka Community Foundation Takes Part In New Emergency Community Support Fund

A message from the Muskoka Community Foundation:

The Muskoka Community Foundation is participating in the new Emergency Community Support Fund and will provide $110,000 to support local charities in Muskoka responding to COVID-19. This is part of a new partnership with Community Foundations of Canada, United Way Centraide Canada and the Canadian Red Cross, funded through the Government of Canada’s $350M Emergency Community Support Fund (ECSF). This vast national effort aims to support vulnerable populations disproportionately affected by COVID-19. The Muskoka Community Foundation joins community foundations across Canada to deliver this important initiative.

“This is a vital step in the fight against COVID-19 and helping those who are helping others,” says Lynn DeCaro, executive director of the Muskoka Community Foundation. “Local charities and non-profit organizations have been working tirelessly to support those who need it most right now. This additional funding is a much-needed boost to their efforts. We’re looking forward to flowing funds quickly to ensure no one in our community is left behind.”

The Emergency Community Support Fund was initially announced on April 21 by the Prime Minister of Canada. It is part of a broad series of emergency response measures by the Government of Canada. “Canadian charities and not for profits are always there to help you, in your time of need. But the COVID-19 pandemic is bringing real challenges to these important organizations. With today’s announcement, the Government of Canada will be there for them so they can continue to be there for Canadians.” – The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Families, Children and Social Development

Starting on May 19, the Muskoka Community Foundation will begin accepting applications for funding from qualified donees. Grants can be used for a variety of purposes, including to cover staffing or resource needs, purchase assistance and more. Funding will be issued on an ongoing basis through July 2020. Charities and community organizations are invited to visit the Foundation’s website for eligibility and application details at muskokacommunityfoundation.ca.

“At Community Foundations of Canada, our purpose to ‘relentlessly pursue a future where everyone belongs’ has never felt more important than it does right now,” said Andrea Dicks, Community Foundations of Canada President. “We’re grateful for the leadership of local community foundations like the Muskoka Community Foundation, who are stepping forward to activate this fund and support their community as it navigates COVID-19. Thanks to the Government of Canada’s contribution, our network will support local organizations serving vulnerable groups, helping us set the stage for more inclusive, resilient and sustainable communities.”