Muskoka Boards Not Listed On OSSTF One Day Walkout Jan. 8

On Wednesday, January 8, teachers and education workers represented by the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation (OSSTF/FEESO) in certain school boards will take part in another one-day, full withdrawal of services in selected locations across Ontario.

On the same day, OSSTF/FEESO members in other school boards will hold information pickets in front of schools, at MPPs’ offices, and in other locations throughout the entire province.

A limited withdrawal of services, which began on November 26, 2019, will continue province-wide.

“After more than eight months of negotiations, the Minister of Education is still committed to the Doug Ford agenda of larger class sizes, mandatory e-learning, and the ongoing erosion of crucial supports and services our most vulnerable students rely on for an equitable chance to succeed,” said OSSTF/FEESO President Harvey Bischof.

“Our job action next Wednesday will affect some school boards for one day, but the Ford government’s policies, if we are not able to reverse them, will continue to create chaos in the education system for years to come. Ontario students deserve better, and that is exactly what we’re fighting for,” Bischof said.

“As a new year begins, we hope the Ford government and the Minister of Education will finally be prepared to do the right thing and negotiate a deal that is good for students, good for teachers and education workers, and good for the future economy of Ontario,” concluded Bischof.

All OSSTF/FEESO members employed by the following school boards will be engaged in the full withdrawal of services:

• Algoma District School Board

• Huron-Superior Catholic District School Board

• Greater Essex County District School Board

• Avon Maitland District School Board

• Peel District School Board

• District School Board of Niagara

• Limestone District School Board

• Renfrew County District School Board

Those members employed by the Conseil scolaire de district du Grand Nord de l’Ontario at the following

worksites will be engaged in the full withdrawal of services:

• École publique Écho-des-Rapides (Sault Ste-Marie)

• École publique l’Escalade (Wawa)

• École publique d’Elliot Lake (Elliot Lake)

• École secondaire Villa Française des Jeunes (Elliot Lake)

• École secondaire d’Orée des Bois (Dubreuilville)

• École publique Franco-Manitou (Manitouwadge)

• École secondaire Château-Jeunesse (Longlac)

• École secondaire Cité-Supérieure (Marathon)

Those members employed by the Conseil scolaire de district catholique du Nouvel-Ontario at the following

worksites will be engaged in the full withdrawal of services:

• École Saint-Joseph Blind River

• École Sacré-Coeur (Chapleau)

• École St-Joseph (Dubreuilville)

• École Georges Vanier (Elliot Lake)

• École Saint Nom de Jésus (Hornepayne)

• École Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault Ste-Marie)

• École Sainte-Anne (Spanish)

• École Saint-Joseph (Wawa)

• École secondaire catholique Jeunesse-Nord (Blind River)

• École secondaire catholique Trillium (Chapleau)

• École secondaire Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault Ste-Marie)

• École secondaire Saint-Joseph (Wawa)

Those members employed by the Conseil scolaire de district catholique MonAvenir at the following

worksites will be engaged in the full withdrawal of services:

• École élémentaire catholique Immaculée-Conception

• École secondaire catholique Jean-Vanier

• École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame-de-la-Jeunesse (Niagara Falls)

• École élémentaire catholique du Sacré-Coeur (Welland)

• École élémentaire catholique Saint-Antoine

• École élémentaire catholique Saint-Joseph

• École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Marguerite-Bourgeoys (St.Catharine)

• École élémentaire catholique Saint-François-d’Assise

• Garderie Coccinelles Zélées

• École secondaire catholique Sainte-Famille

• École élémentaire catholique Sainte-Jeanne-d’Arc

• École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Baptiste

• École élémentaire catholique Saint-Jean-Bosco

• École élémentaire catholique Ange-Gabriel

• École élémentaire catholique René-Lamoureux

• École élémentaire catholique du Sacré-Coeur (Georgetown)

• Garderie Porte soleil

All members employed by the Conseil scolaire Viamonde at the following worksites will be engaged in the full

withdrawal of services:

• École secondaire Franco-Niagara

• École élémentaire Nouvel Horizon

• École élémentaire LaMarsh

• École élémentaire L’Héritage

• École élémentaire Louise-Charron

• École élémentaire L’Envolée

• École secondaire de Lamothe Cadillac

• École élémentaire Le Flambeau

• École secondaire Jeunes sans frontières

• École élémentaire Carrefour des jeunes

• Centre de Formation

• Bureau administratif de Welland

All members employed by the Conseil scolaire des écoles publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario at the following

worksites will be engaged in the full withdrawal of services:

• École élémentaire publique Madeleine-de-Roybon (Kingston)

• École élémentaire et secondaire publique L’Équinoxe (Pembroke)

• École secondaire publique Mille-Îles (Kingston)

All members employed by the Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est at the following worksites will

be engaged in the full withdrawal of services:

• Centre scolaire catholique Jeanne-Lajoie – Pavillon élémentaire

• Centre scolaire catholique Jeanne-Lajoie – Pavillon secondaire

• École élémentaire catholique Mgr-Rémi-Gaulin

• École secondaire catholique Marie-Rivier