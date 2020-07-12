Muskoka Arts & Crafts Takes Its 58th Annual Summer Show Online

When the 58th Annual Summer Show was cancelled due to the current pandemic, Muskoka Arts & Crafts knew that our artists and customers would miss getting together in Bracebridge to celebrate all things art. To make the best of a challenging situation, Muskoka Arts & Crafts decided to take the Summer Show online.

Wherever their customers find themselves on the weekend of July 17, 18 and 19, the 58thAnnual Summer Show will be as close as their electronic devices. Throughout July 17, 18 and 19, art aficionados can join Muskoka Arts & Crafts on their Facebook and website to see the work by the talented Summer Show artists, read their captivating stories and connect with them to make their purchases.

Throughout the day on Friday, July 17, the potters, sculptors, mixed media artists, glass artists and artists who make clothes will be featured. On Saturday, July 18, the jewellers, metal artists, woodworkers, fibre and basket artists as well as the photographers will be presented. Then, on Sunday, July 19, the painters, furniture makers the artists who create home décor items, decorative painting and toys are highlighted.

Transitioning the Summer Show to an online version has been a fascinating labour of love for the executive director. I have been thoroughly absorbed by reading about the backgrounds of all the artists  new and returning  and how each of them became involved in the arts. It has been enthralling to learn more about their creative process, remarks Elene Freer.

As visitors take a virtual stroll through the Summer Show, Muskoka Arts & Crafts hopes they share the organizations belief about how the arts bring us joy, help us express our values, ask questions and build bridges between all segments of society and all cultures. The arts are also a fundamental component of healthy communities by strengthening them socially, educationally and economically. Through art, artists improve individual well-being.

Muskoka Arts & Crafts thanks our Summer Show artists for all they do and especially for persevering through these demanding and unfamiliar times. Muskoka Arts & Crafts also thanks all those who have and continue to support the arts.