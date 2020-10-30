Muskoka Area Indigenous Leadership Table Receives Honourable Mention From The Institute Of Public Administration of Canada (IPAC)

Every year, the Institute of Public Administration of Canada (IPAC) recognizes world-class innovators who are changing the face of public service in Canada through the IPAC Award for Innovative Management. The District received notice that the Muskoka Area Indigenous Leadership Table has received honourable mention for its work to improve relationships between Municipal and Indigenous governments in Muskoka. The Muskoka Area Indigenous Leadership Table is a working group that currently includes senior leaders and elected officials from 13 governing organizations, including members of the Chippewas of Mnjikaning (Rama) First Nation, Wasauksing First Nation, Wahta Mohawks First Nation, Moose Deer Point First Nation, Georgina Island First Nation and the Moon River Métis Council, as well as representatives from the District and all Area Municipalities in Muskoka. The Huron-Wendat First Nation is involved in an arms-length capacity.

The prize jury recently met and believed that the Muskoka Area Indigenous Leadership Table showed significant promise, which is why the jury recognized the initiative with an Honourable Mention. According to Zachary Spicer, Director of Research and Outreach, IPAC looks forward to seeing the results from the initiative unfold and have encouraged the District to submit a nomination for the award next year.

“District Council is so pleased to learn that IPAC has recognized the important work of the Muskoka Area Indigenous Leadership Table and we look forward to continuing this important work over the coming months and years,” said District Chair John Klinck. “Building strong relationships takes time, but I am proud of the distance we have come in such a short time. We have already experienced the benefits of establishing trust and working more closely together.”

The IPAC Award for Innovation Award program was launched in 1990 to celebrate government organizations that have shown exceptional innovations that address the wide variety of issues facing society today. The award program recognizes and encourages innovation in all public organizations and across all orders of governments. The program also provides an opportunity to share these good ideas with others. Past award recipients have developed new approaches to combat homelessness, tax fraud, climate change, declining manufacturing base, and improve opportunities for Aboriginal communities.

The Muskoka Area Indigenous Leadership Table follows a long history of engagement by the District with First Nations and was launched in June 2019 to improve relations between Municipal and Indigenous governments. Acting on recommendations from the 2015 Truth and Reconciliation Commission Report, the table is responsible for initiating a Municipal Indigenous Awareness education strategy that has so far reached 26 elected officials and more than 400 staff at five municipalities. Two formal subcommittees have also been struck:

focused on creating a broad and meaningful Land Acknowledgement Statement that the District can use for opening special District events, District committee and council meetings and to include on appropriate District communications. A Duty to Consult Working Group that is examining issues from both the Indigenous and Municipal perspective around the Duty to Consult, Consultation and Notification.

For more information about the Muskoka Area Indigenous Leadership Table and its working groups, or to learn how you can get involved, please visit: www.engagemuskoka.ca/MAILT