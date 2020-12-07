Multi-Platinum Selling Vocal Group The Tenors To Perform Holiday Hits Via SessionsLive

On December 10 Award winning and multi-Platinum selling vocal group The Tenors will kick off their Holiday season with a string of virtual performances including two incredible SessionsLive Canada, shows where The Tenors will perform holiday hits in the spirit of the season and a Q&A throughout the show. The SessionsLive performance is sure to draw fans into the holiday spirit during this difficult year.
Sessions is a music-only live streaming platform, featuring virtual concerts from hundreds of global musicians. Throughout November and December, Sessions Live will feature a series of exciting artists to promote the debut of the platform in Canada, including The Tenors on December 20 and 22.
Clifton, Fraser, and Victor of The Tenors have been thrilling audiences around the world with their powerful songs, outstanding harmonies, and undeniable charm. Blending classical music and contemporary pop, the award winning and multi-Platinum selling group have achieved international success, performing over 1,000 live shows and hundreds of TV appearances on five continents.
The Tenors Upcoming Virtual Shows:
December 10 – MusiCounts UnSIlent Night at 8pm EST via MusiCounts Facebook Live.
December 10 – Silent Night – A Song for The World at 8pm EST via the CW Network.
December 20 – SessionsLive at 3pm EST. Tickets are available for SessionsLive here.
December 22 – SessionsLive at 7pm EST. Tickets are available for SessionsLive here.
December 23 – Silent Night – A Song for The World at 8pm EST on CTV.
December 25 – Silent Night – A Song for The World at 8pm EST on CTV2.
