MP Scott Aitchison Calls For Seasonal Industry Support

Parry Sound-Muskoka MP Scott Aitchison called on the Liberal government today to provide more support for small seasonal business and the tourism sector, especially summer camps.

“At least half of the 400 summer camps across Canada – employing 70,000 people – are facing bankruptcy next year,” Aitchison said in the House of Commons today.

“Meanwhile, the CFIB reports ‘hundreds of thousands of small firms have fallen through the cracks of all federal programs and have received zero support”

Aitchison says every day more and more seasonal shops, restaurants and hotels in Parry Sound-Muskoka are facing being forced to close their doors forever,

“Why has the government abandoned small seasonal businesses and the tourism sector,” Aitchison asked in Question Period.

Also in the House of Commons today, MP Aitchison spoke to Bill C-3, an Act to amend the Judges Act and the Criminal Code. Aitchison referred to his experience in the creation of Chysalis women’s shelter in Huntsville, Ontario: “When I was first elected to Council at 21, I was not aware of the many challenges women face in our society. More education for leaders, particularly judges, is an important next step in stopping gender based violence”.