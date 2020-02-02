More Snow Will Be Removed In Gravenhurst Starting Monday

As part of the Town’s commitment to keep its roadways safe for both pedestrians and vehicular traffic, road crews will be continuing their ‘snow lift’ efforts (i.e. snowbank removal) operations.

Over the next week, crews will be removing snow in the following locations:

Monday February 3rd (at 10:00 p.m.) to 8:00 a.m. Tuesday February 4th

Blocks off of Muskoka Rd. (including Brown St. off from Mary St to Greavette St.)

First St – from Winewood Ave. to Phillip St. (both sides)

Winewood Ave West. – from Muskoka Rd. to Austin St. (both sides)

John St – from Winewood Ave. to James St (both sides)

Residents are encouraged to exercise caution in the areas in which these operations are taking place and are reminded that there is NO PARKING on Town roads overnight (By-law 2016-92). Any vehicles left on the road will be towed at the owner’s expense.