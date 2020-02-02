More Snow Will Be Removed In Gravenhurst Starting Monday

As part of the Town’s commitment to keep its roadways safe for both pedestrians and vehicular traffic, road crews will be continuing their ‘snow lift’ efforts (i.e. snowbank removal) operations.
Over the next week, crews will be removing snow in the following locations:
Monday February 3rd (at 10:00 p.m.) to 8:00 a.m. Tuesday February 4th
- Blocks off of Muskoka Rd. (including Brown St. off from Mary St to Greavette St.)
- First St – from Winewood Ave. to Phillip St. (both sides)
- Winewood Ave West. – from Muskoka Rd. to Austin St. (both sides)
- John St – from Winewood Ave. to James St (both sides)
Residents are encouraged to exercise caution in the areas in which these operations are taking place and are reminded that there is NO PARKING on Town roads overnight (By-law 2016-92). Any vehicles left on the road will be towed at the owner’s expense.
When I drive on Beiers/Southwood Road each & every day I drive over frozen Craters, ruts washboards. In some places the ice is so thick it catches the wheels of your car. I dread going out everyday. And yet when I drive to other municipalities the roads are not in the same shape. Every year seems to be the same with no improvements. Welcome to Muskoka!
On some of those nice days when snow is melting could they maybe get those blades working on our side streets in Gravenhurst, don’t put down more sand/salt. Trying to drive without damaging your vehicle is bad enough, but anyone in a wheelchair or stroller the roads and sidewalks are not safe.