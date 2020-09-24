More Rewards And Benefits For Canadians Who Register And Link Their Tims Rewards Cards

Guests who register and link their Tim Rewards card to a digital account can redeem for a coffee after just seven qualifying purchases instead of 12

Registering for Tims Rewards between Sept. 21 and Oct. 28 will give guests the opportunity to get a coffee for $1 once a day for a week – any size!*

Tim Hortons has millions of loyal guests who get to take full advantage of the Tim Rewards loyalty program because they are registered members, which grants them access to exclusive in-app offers, promotions and contests.

It’s quick and easy to register and link a Tim Rewards physical card to a digital account and begin taking advantage of all the benefits of the program that are reserved for registered members.

“Tims Rewards has quickly become one of Canada’s largest and most used loyalty programs and we’re always looking for opportunities to make it better,” says Matt Moore, Head of Digital and Loyalty for Tim Hortons.

“We have kept the registration process for Tims Rewards very simple, all you need to do is go to our website or download our app, register, and link your physical Tim Rewards card to a digital account by providing an email address. By asking Tims Rewards members to register and link their physical cards, our loyalty program can become better at providing them with a personalized experience including exclusive offers and promotions, which many members have told us is really important for them. Additionally, now guests won’t need to worry about losing their points if they misplace their physical card since the points balance will be tied to their email.”

Registered Tim Rewards members earn 10 points per eligible transaction and have access to many reward options including redemptions for:

50 points: hash browns, classic donuts, specialty donuts, cookies

70 points: brewed coffee, tea, Dream Donuts, bagels and baked goods

100 points: hot chocolate, French vanilla, iced coffee, wedges

140 points: Classic Iced Capp ® , frozen beverages, espresso drinks, box of 10 Timbits ® , yogurt, oatmeal

, frozen beverages, espresso drinks, box of 10 Timbits , yogurt, oatmeal 180 points: breakfast sandwiches, soups

220 points: BELT, farmers breakfast sandwiches, lunch sandwiches, chili

Registered Tim Rewards members are also eligible to receive a birthday treat, as well as other exclusive weekly offers, and can participate in exciting contests like the Tims NHL® Hockey Challenge, which they can currently play during the 2020 Stanley Cup® Final. Tims Rewards registered members are challenged to pick three NHL® players who they think will score a goal in each game. Those who get all three picks correct during any game will win 500 points – that’s enough to redeem for two lunch sandwiches, or seven coffees, or 10 classic or specialty donuts!

As of Oct. 28, guests with an unlinked physical Tims Rewards card can continue to use their card on their purchases, but they must register and link their card with an email address before they can redeem any points earned as of that date. Once registered and linked, points on physical cards earned before and/or after Oct. 28 will be converted to points that can be redeemed for a broad range of rewards under the registered Tims Rewards program. To encourage even more guests with unlinked cards to take full advantage of Tims Rewards, Tim Hortons is offering new incentives for registering and linking physical cards to digital accounts, including $1 any-size coffee every day for a week.*

Tims Rewards members with an unlinked physical card and who do not have enough points for a reward will automatically receive a one-time bonus point top-up (up to a maximum of 110 points) to the nearest multiple of 120 points so they can fully redeem all their points. For example, a guest with an unlinked card with 100 points on it will receive 20 bonus points so they can redeem for a reward on their next purchase – a brewed coffee, tea or classic donut. Those guests will have until Nov. 1, 2021 to redeem their points earned before Oct. 28.

Tim Rewards physical cards will continue to be scanned in restaurants – a smartphone is not required to take advantage of Tims Rewards as a registered member. In response to guest feedback, new physical Tim Rewards cards, which will require registration and linking to use points, will be made available in Tim Hortons restaurants after Oct. 28.

More information on how to register and link a Tim Rewards card to a digital account, and a list of Frequently Asked Questions, can be found at https://www.timhortons.ca/timsrewards.