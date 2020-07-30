More Crews Deployed To Address Collection Delays In Muskoka

The District has engaged additional curbside collection contractors to address the recent delays and to help better serve residents at this time. Residents may notice changes to the typical pick up timing and different trucks servicing their routes. Collection days remain the same, but remember to have all materials to the curb by 8 am on your collection day regardless of when your items are usually picked-up.

Delays are a result of hot weather at the start of the summer and lack of staff.

“We appreciate your patience and understanding while the new contractors become familiar with their routes. If collection is missed, please be reminded to bring your garbage and recycling in after 7 pm and put it back out in the morning” the District said in a press release

For more information and updates visit www.muskokarecycles.ca

Many residents took to social media to express their frustration.