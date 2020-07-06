Monday Morning Cottage Fire In Huntsville

More to this story we first told you about.

The Huntsville/Lake of Bays Fire Department responded to a report of a cottage fire on Camp Newport Rd. in the Town of Huntsville around 11:00 a.m. (Monday)

When crews from Huntsville Station one and Port Sydney Station three arrived on scene heavy smoke and flames where observed coming from the roof. The fire was quickly extinguished but the building sustained extensive damage to the interior and structure with damage estimated to be approximately $300,000.

The fire is not deemed suspicious. The investigation into the cause and circumstances is ongoing. There were no injuries reported.