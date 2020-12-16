Missing Person Located Safe In Algonquin Provincial Park

The Killaloe OPP responded to a missing persons call (Sun, Dec 13, 2020, at 12:40 pm) in Algonquin Provincial Park.

OPP say the missing 26-year-old man from Richmond Hill, was part of a winter camping excursion with friends, who had set up camp in the area of the Western Uplands Trail.

The OPP Emergency Response Team, (ERT) along with the Canine Unit were deployed to coordinate and assist in the search. OPP Aviation Services and the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) were initially deployed to assist, however returned to base due to adverse weather conditions.

OPP Emergency Response members and the OPP Canine Unit were successful in tracking the missing man on foot, who when located was about 8 km deep into the rugged terrain of Algonquin Park.

The missing man was transported out of the park by ERT and Canine members, and taken to hospital by paramedics with non-life threatening, exposure related injuries.