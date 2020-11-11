Miller Works To Reduce Dock Foam Pollution In Ontario’s Waterways

Last week MPP Norman Miller introduced Keeping Polystyrene Out of Ontario’s Lakes and Rivers Act, a Private Member’s Bill designed to reduce polystyrene pollution by requiring any polystyrene foam used in the constructions of docks and rafts to be fully encapsulated.

When encapsulated dock foam is exposed to the elements, it can break apart into the visible waste most lake lovers are unfortunately all too familiar with. It can also further break down into microscopic particles that are harmful to fish and other wildlife. While docks are not the only source of polystyrene contamination to our waterways, the hope is that requiring encapsulation will greatly reduce the problem.

Yesterday on a visit to see Point Pleasant Marina’s new Seabin in operation, MPP Miller had the opportunity to speak with owner and operator, Drew Lichtenheldt. The marina’s new Seabin can collect over 8 pounds of waste each day, including microplastics and oil, and is part of a government-supported initiative through Pollution Probe. In October Jeff Yurek, Minister of the Environment, Conservation and Parks announced the Ontario government would be providing Pollution Probe with $375,000 to collect plastic waste from marinas around the province using innovative plastic-capture technology. This will be the largest initiative of its kind in the world.

Even though they rake their shore daily, Drew points out that there is always foam to be collected. “ I’m a big advocate of using steel tube docks over blue foam docks, they are far superior and are fully recyclable.” he says. “We work with a local business, Kropf Industrial and they do great work.”

Point Pleasant Marina is excited to be taking part in Pollution Probe’s initiative. They are 1 of 12 locations in Ontario that will have a Seabin or other plastic capture technology installed and as part of the project Pollution Probe will analyse the types and amounts of waste collected.

“Through the Great Lakes Plastic Cleanup we are working to capture and identify the different kinds of plastic getting into our water so that we can engage people in preventative action,” says Pollution Probe’s CEO Christopher Hilkene. “We appreciate MPP Norm Miller’s efforts to ensure that dock foam isn’t a source of plastic pollution in Ontario’s waterways.”

“I was happy to have the opportunity to introduce Bill 228 in the legislature.” says MPP Miller. “Growing up in Muskoka and now living on Georgian Bay, I have always felt lucky to have such beautiful waterways to explore and enjoy. I hope that reducing plastic pollution from docks will help better maintain them for generations to come.”