Member Of The Public Calls In Impaired Driver In Orillia

The Orillia OPP has arrested and charged a male with Impaired Driving after receiving a call from a concerned citizen in the City of Orillia.

Shortly after 11:00 p.m. on July 2, 2020, the Orillia OPP received a call from a member of the public reporting that an intoxicated male had just been seen driving on Colborne Street in the City of Orillia. A vehicle description was given and police searched the area. A short while later, the suspect vehicle was located driving westbound on Highway 12 and was subsequently stopped by police. An impaired driving investigation was conducted and the male driver was arrested.

As a result, Roman Barybin, age 23, of Oro-Medonte has been charged with:

Operation While Impaired – Alcohol

Operation While Impaired – Blood Alcohol Concentration (80 Plus)

Novice Driver – B.A.C. above zero

Fail to Use Lower Beam – Oncoming

The accused was released on a Form 10 Undertaking and is set to appear on September 08, 2020 at the Ontario Court of Justice, Orillia.