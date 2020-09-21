McGregor On The Water Funds Vital Signs Monitor For Soldiers’ Paediatrics

The cancellation of their annual Customer Appreciation BBQ and Fundraiser didn’t stop the Csumrik family, owners of McGregor on the Water, from continuing with a $7,500 donation to Orillia Soldiers’ Memorial Hospital. The funds are supporting the purchase of a vital signs monitor for the Paediatric Outpatient Clinic.

Each summer, the Csumriks close out the boating season with a special event to show appreciation to their customers, suppliers and friends and to fundraise for charities that have special importance to the family – including Soldiers’ Paediatrics Unit. This year’s bash was supposed to be one of the biggest to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Washago marina. Unfortunately, COVID-19 derailed those plans.

Despite the difficult, but necessary decision to cancel the fundraising event, Doug Csumrik, President of McGregor on the Water, felt supporting their local hospital was still a priority. “While this wasn’t how we envisioned celebrating our 20th anniversary at McGregor, we’re happy to be able to make a difference in our community,” he said. “The Paediatric Department was there when we needed it, so supporting the purchase of a vital signs monitor to help others is important to us.”

Csumrik credits his staff for their hard work during this challenging season for this act of generosity. “We wouldn’t be able to make this donation without them,” he said. “They are amazing and we are so appreciative of their dedication.”

“Vital signs monitors are used throughout the Hospital to observe patients’ critical body measurements like blood pressure, blood oxygen levels and heart rate,” said Lisa Wanamaker, Development Officer with the OSMH Foundation. “With this donation from McGregor on the Water, we are able to purchase one of these important tools to help our youngest patients and we are very grateful for their generosity.”

With this latest donation, McGregor on the Water has a lifetime giving amount of $20,000 in support of Soldiers’.