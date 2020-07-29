McDonald’s Warms Health Centre Hearts With Healthcare Heroes Coffee Campaign

The COVID-19 pandemic did not stop Barries McDonald’s restaurants and its customers from once again standing behind local healthcare workers. The Healthcare Heroes Program, a month-long fundraising campaign, kicked off this spring and resulted in an incredible $20,000 raised to support patient care at Royal Victoria Regional Health Centre (RVH).

We chose to celebrate the healthcare heroes at RVH this year by encouraging a $5 donation in return for a coffee or tea of any size as well as a limited edition bumper sticker in honour of our heroes, said Jason ONeill, owner/operator, Barrie. We are incredibly grateful to our guests for enthusiastically supporting our efforts, making generous donations, and helping to honour our healthcare heroes in this meaningful way. Our restaurant teams were one hundred per cent behind this initiative and we have been so impressed with their dedication to safe operation and to supporting our community.

Donations from Healthcare Heroes will help expand regional Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity at RVH, which is critically needed by our growing community. Already the health centre has opened more beds to increase critical care capacity. This has included the purchase of new equipment for COVID-19 positive patients who will need ventilation and monitoring.

These extraordinary investments in care mean that RVH needs the support of our community more than ever  we are so grateful to McDonalds and its customers. These donations help RVH put great tools in the hands of our healthcare heroes, and help us continue to offer exceptional care during these difficult and evolving times, said Eric Dean, RVH Foundation CEO. Whether in the adult ICU or the Neonatal ICU or other critical care areas of the health centre, advancing our equipment is crucial in the moments that matter. RVH added many additional ventilators as it created ICU capacity to support patients during this COVID crisis and a possible second wave, and these tools will continue to support the growth of RVH in response to Barries growing and aging population.

The continued incredible generosity and support from Barrie’s McDonald’s restaurants over the past several years has led to more than $185,000 in funds raised for RVHs Simcoe Muskoka Regional Child and Youth Mental Health Program and over the last two years, the Neonatal ICU.

McDonalds takes pride in being a long-time supporter of the hospital, and in helping support areas of care where our community needs us most each year, said Glenn McKee, owner/operator Barrie. Our team, and our guests, always shine when asked to unite for the good of our community.