McDonald’s Canada Launches Fries For Good Initiative For COVID-19 Relief And Other Efforts

Starting Fryday, May 8 until May 21, a portion of the proceeds from all fries sold will go toward relief efforts for Canadians

McDonald’s Canada today announced Fries For Good, a nationwide initiative to support COVID-19 relief efforts and other recent Canadian tragedies. From May 8-21, 2020, McDonald’s Canada will donate a portion of the proceeds from all fries sold in Canada to the Canadian Red Cross, supporting the Canadian Emergencies & COVID-19 Response Fund, the Nova Scotia Stronger Together Fund, and disaster response and preparedness work across Canada.

Money raised by Canadians as part of the Fries For Good initiative will go directly to the Canadian Red Cross, who will then divide the proceeds raised among these various funds, ensuring support for individuals and families across the country who need it most. Support will be directed to those affected by the pandemic, as well as those impacted by recent devastating events, including the Nova Scotia mass shooting, and other disaster preparedness and response efforts in communities across Canada.

“With several recent tragedies adding to the hardships already created by the current global pandemic, we wanted to find a way to rally Canadians and support our communities that need it the most right now,” said John Betts, President and CEO, McDonald’s Canada. “The Fries For Good initiative provides a simple and easy way for all Canadians to contribute to relief efforts coast-to-coast.”

Fries For Good is also a way for McDonald’s Canada to continue its unwavering support for Canadian farmers.

“Our agriculture partners have been hit hard by COVID-19, and we are continually looking for ways to support them as we navigate the new and unforeseen challenges of this pandemic,” continued Betts. “Canadian farmers are a driving force in our business and we hope Canadians’ love for our fries will allow us to not only make a significant donation to the Canadian Red Cross, but also reinforce our support for Canadian potato farmers while making a positive impact on their business.”

“This is a unique time for Canadians as local communities prepare for and respond to disasters, while also trying to mitigate the impact of COVID-19 and other unforeseen events that may occur,” said Conrad Sauvé, President and CEO for Canadian Red Cross. “The Canadian Red Cross is pleased that McDonald’s Canada is providing Canadians with another way to help support people during this unprecedented time of need.”

Together with its franchisees, McDonald’s Canada has been finding big and small ways to support the communities in which it operates, and has remained committed to serving guests  through Mobile Order & Pay through the McDonald’s app (in Drive-Thru and with Curbside Pickup only), Drive-Thru and McDelivery® at participating restaurants nationally  to provide convenient and affordable food options to Canadians. Over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, McDonald’s Canada has donated more than 250,000 pounds of food to local food banks and other charities, and supplied more than one million free coffees and teas to frontline healthcare and emergency service workers.