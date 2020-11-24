Masks Or Face Coverings Now Mandatory At All Canada Post Facilities Across Canada

Canada Post has implemented a mandatory mask or face covering policy at all its facilities across Canada. This is a national policy which applies to all employees, visitors and customers.

Any customer entering a post office will be required to wear a mask or face covering and practice physical distancing for the duration of their visit. Signs will be posted at each location to remind customers of this requirement.

This is part of Canada Posts’s ongoing efforts to keep employees, and the people they serve, safe during COVID-19.