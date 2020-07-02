Man Waving A Gun Shuts Down Bethune Drive in Gravenhurst On Tuesday Night

On June 30, 2020 at 8:47 p.m., Bracebridge OPP officers were dispatched to a complaint of a man waving around a firearm on his property on Bethune Drive in Gravenhurst.
Police closed the area to all traffic in order to conduct an investigation and have arrested and charged 61 year-old Norman Nawrocki of Gravenhurst with the following:
- Uttering Threats
- Pointing a Firearm
- Unauthorized Possession of a Firearm X 2
- Careless Storage of Firearm X 2
Two firearms were seized and he will appear in Bracebridge Court on September 8, 2020 to answer to his charges.
